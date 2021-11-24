The last First Friday Art Trail of the year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center invites the community to participate in Lubbock’s First Friday Art Trail next Friday, December 3. Galleries, restaurants, and businesses display local as well as regional visual and performing arts.

On this occasion, the featured exhibition is Home: A Search for Place. Three women combined their work to reflect on the evocative meaning of “home”.

Melinda Green Harvey, Valerie Komkov Hill, and Pat Maines created these pieces with the intention of processing intense emotions, stumbling into by chance, or longstanding interests that turned into lifelong projects.

First Friday Art Trail is a free, self-guided public art held in the Lubbock Cultural District. It brings together artists, collectors, and aficionados as well as members of the community for an entertaining evening of art, music, and fun.

A few of the official venues include Claraboya Scratch Kitchen and Bar, LHUCA, A Beautiful Mess & Co., Art for Goodness Sake, Bentley Arrow, Bo Tan Fine Art Studio and Gallery, Bad Axe Raider, The Buddy Holly Center, CASP-Live/Work Studios, Caviel Museum of African American History, Charles Adams Gallery, Charles Adams Studio Project, Glassyalley Art Studio, Legacy Event Center, Lubbock Garden and Arts, Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, Rooster’s Texas BBQ, Sugar Browns Coffee, Tornado Gallery, Two Docs Brewing Co., Urban Tech, Grey Edges Art Studio and Gallery, Burklee Hill Vineyards Winery and Bistro, and Primitive Social.

The First Friday Art Trail promotes art and outreach within the community of Lubbock. Held from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. rain or shine, this progressive art program delights visitors with a plethora of art experiences. It is free admission.

Trail goers can grab a map and explore the trail on their own or jump aboard one of the five free First Day Trolleys and ride to the galleries along the downtown route. The Citibus trolleys begin running at 6:15 P.M. and run until approximately 9:15 P.M. from LHUCA/Charles Adams Gallery, McDougal Building (formerly the Wells Fargo Building), Buddy Holly Center, Glassyalley Art Studio, and Caviel Museum of African American History.

For more information, you may visit the First Friday Art Trail website by clicking here.

