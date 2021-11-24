Lubbock man dies of injuries in Abilene stabbing, suspect arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a homicide in North Abilene early Wednesday morning that left a Lubbock man dead.

Abilene Police were called to a facility in the 1200 block of Ash Street on Wednesday, November 24, for a report of an injured subject.

On scene, Police found 42-year-old Matthew Charles Fouse suffering from multiple stab wounds. Fouse was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Moments after the stabbing, Police arrested 18-year-old Geovanta Martinez from New Mexico. He is charged with First Degree Murder and is being housed at the Taylor County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.