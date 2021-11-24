Local Listings
Lubbock man dies of injuries in Abilene stabbing, suspect arrested

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating a homicide in North Abilene early Wednesday morning that left a Lubbock man dead.

Abilene Police were called to a facility in the 1200 block of Ash Street on Wednesday, November 24, for a report of an injured subject.

On scene, Police found 42-year-old Matthew Charles Fouse suffering from multiple stab wounds. Fouse was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Moments after the stabbing, Police arrested 18-year-old Geovanta Martinez from New Mexico. He is charged with First Degree Murder and is being housed at the Taylor County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

