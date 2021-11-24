Mexico native charged with human smuggling after traffic stop in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle on US 84 in Lubbock County for speeding on June 20, 2021. The vehicle, with Arizona license plates, pulled over and the driver identified himself with a Mexico driver’s license as 21-year-old Angel Andres Fraga-Hernandez.

During the interview, he told the trooper they were headed to Dallas from Arizona. The trooper noticed the second row of passengers and movement in the rear cargo area, which was believed to be people laying down.

Hernandez was placed into custody while the trooper investigated.

The trooper was able to identify all passengers, which included one person under the age of 18. Some passengers said they did not know Hernandez. The trooper asked Hernandez if he was transporting the passengers for financial gain and he said yes. When his personal items were searched, more than $3,500 in cash was found, which was believed to be related to

Hernandez was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons, smuggling of persons under 18 years of age, money laundering over $2,500 but less than $30,000.

The van was escorted by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to the Lubbock County Detention Center, and the people were fingerprinted. All of the passengers were released with the vehicle on their own recognizance.

Hernandez was indicted on the six-count on Oct. 5, 2021. The arrest warrant and indictment was released on Nov. 24, 2021.

