One killed, another injured in Hale County crash involving two truck tractors

Texas DPS
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information on a fatal crash in Hale County, Wednesday morning.

The report from emergency officials states the crash happened in Hale County around 11:41, Wednesday morning, near FM 179 and County Road 195.

According to DPS, 65 year-old Rodolfo Garcia was driving a truck tractor pulling a dump trailer southbound on FM 179, while 40 year-old Matthew Cy Jackson was driving a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer directly behind.

When the first truck attempted to turn left onto County Road 195, the second truck attempted to pass, colliding with the first truck.

The second truck then began to roll. The driver, Jackson, was pronounced deceased on scene as a result of his injuries.

Garcia was transported to Covenant Plainview for injuries sustained in the crash, his condition was not stated at this time.

