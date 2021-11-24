Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Red Raiders rout Omaha

Red Raiders rout Omaha
Red Raiders rout Omaha(Pete Christy)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in his first home game of the season, Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 18 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 96-40 victory over Omaha at the United Supermarkets arena Tuesday night.

Texas Tech was without Kevin McCullar who said out with a non-COVID-related illness.

Davion Warren added 14 points while Adonis Arms chipped in 10.

Daniel Batcho had six points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

The Red Raider defense held the Mavericks to 20 points in the first half and second half.

Tech led 43-20 at the half.

Texas Tech moves to 5-0. They host Lamar Saturday at 3 pm

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit investigating death of 3-year-old ‘possibly bitten by a dog’
6666 Ranch in Texas for sale
Historic west Texas 6666′s Ranch sold to ‘Yellowstone’ creator
Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.
Wolfforth man charged, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby
Emmanuel Rosales was killed in an explosion at X-FAB in north Lubbock on Nov. 12, 2021.
WATCH: Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Lubbock X-FAB Texas facility after fatal explosion
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower

Latest News

When you purchase a discounted gift certificate at any participating restaurant or business,...
Dining for Charities partners with CASA of the South Plains
Tips in the Kitchen for a Safe Holiday
The release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is in an effort to lower gas prices.
Historic release of U.S. reserve barrels expected to provide short-term gas price relief
The second or "new" Wallace Theatre was built in 1928, and that theatre is the one still being...
Support The Wallace this Giving Tuesday