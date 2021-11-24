Red Raiders rout Omaha

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in his first home game of the season, Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 18 points to lead the Red Raiders to a 96-40 victory over Omaha at the United Supermarkets arena Tuesday night.

Texas Tech was without Kevin McCullar who said out with a non-COVID-related illness.

Davion Warren added 14 points while Adonis Arms chipped in 10.

Daniel Batcho had six points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

The Red Raider defense held the Mavericks to 20 points in the first half and second half.

Tech led 43-20 at the half.

Texas Tech moves to 5-0. They host Lamar Saturday at 3 pm

