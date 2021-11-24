Shop local this holiday season, help small business owners “make their dream become a reality”

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you’re looking for a special gift this holiday season, you might want to look beyond major retail black Friday sales. Instead, your neighbor might have just what you are looking for.

Teacher and mother of three, Audra Blevins, spends her spare time making one of a kind clothing for kids, moms, dads.

Her business: “Knot This Baby,” mostly operates through Facebook and every purchase goes towards paying medical bills for her special needs son.

“I’m an Amazon shopper, it has its place. But handmade, you get your own piece of something, and somebody took the labor and put it into that to make it for you. It it does take a little bit longer. But the reward is that’s my individual piece. It was specifically made for me,” Blevins said.

When you purchase from Flatland Fashion Boutique a portion of the sales go to the Younique foundation which helps survivors of sexual trauma.

“What Younique does is give back to women who were sexually abused in their adolescence. And in I wanted a way to be able to start giving back more. And being a woman, I love clothes. I love fashion, I love feeling good, I love making other people feel good and look pretty,” owner Tasha Scales said.

Tasha Scales says she’s been open exclusively online for the last year and finally has an in-person space inside a salon. Scales said this growth is nothing short of a dream come true.

“You’re able to support other people in the community, and also help build other people’s dreams. And so purchasing small local, and you’re helping that owner make their dream become a reality,” Scales said.

FLATLAND FASHION HOLIDAY DEALS FROM NOW UNTIL NOV 29TH:

25% off everything on the website

If you purchase two clothing items, you’re going to get a game console that has 800 games built into it.

For five years, owner of The Turquoise Lily Taylor McIntire has been living her dream sharing her closet with Lubbock and she owes it all to her neighbors.

“The small businesses have been the ones that have suffered the most, I feel like we’ve sadly seen some go. We’ve seen some greatly push through it. I’m glad me and mom are one of those that we’re thankful our doors are open every day,” McIntire said.

­­TURQUOIS LILY HOLIDAY SALES

STORE OPEN FRIDAY 9-3.

DOOR BUSTER DEAL: “The first 25 customers that arrive and wait for us to open, we’ll get a ticket and they’ll get a T Lily swag bag is what we call it. It’s retailed at about $75. It’s just filled with a bunch of fun things that aren’t here in the store. Little lip glosses, bath bombs, just little things either spoil yourself,” Mcintire said.

