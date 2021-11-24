Strong cold front dropping temps through Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - I hope that your Thanksgiving meal is outdoors because it will not be as tomorrow as it has been today.

A strong cold front will sweep across the South Plains Wednesday evening, ushering in much colder temperatures by Thanksgiving morning.

Along with the cold, it will be windy through early afternoon with northeast winds of 15-25 mph and gusty. Those winds tonight will be gusting to around 30 mph through early tomorrow.

Mostly cloudy overnight until mid-morning then sun will return as the day progresses Thursday.

Here in Lubbock the overnight lows will fall to the mid 30s and tomorrow’s highs will only be in the low 50s. There will be colder temps to the north and slightly warmer afternoon highs in the southern South Plains.

Friday will begin very cold but warm by afternoon with sunny skies. Black Friday shoppers will need a coat for early shopping and a light jacket by afternoon.

Saturday will be a nice day but another front will drop temperatures on Sunday but it will be a dry weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.