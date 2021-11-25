Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Boy, 3, dies after fall from 17th floor of Chicago building

Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago...
Police say a 3-year-old boy may have pushed out a window screen in a 17th floor Chicago apartment before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say the death of a 3-year-old boy who died after plunging from the 17th floor window of a Chicago apartment building is being investigated by police and child welfare officials.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the boy Wednesday as Lamar Roach Jr. of Chicago.

Police say the boy may have pushed out a window screen in an apartment Tuesday night before he fell from the window. He was found in bushes below and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the boy’s fatal plunge about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday was being investigated as an accident.

The state’s Department of Children and Family Services is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
54-year-old Chad Read was killed in a shooting on Nov. 5, 2021, at a home in South Lubbock.
Court records connect Kyle Carruth to deadly shooting of Chad Read
Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.
Wolfforth man charged, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit investigating death of 3-year-old ‘possibly bitten by a dog’
Jaquavius Williams, 21
Employee arrested, charged in overnight shooting behind Lubbock gas station

Latest News

Thanksgiving travel is expected to reach near pre-pandemic levels. (Source: CNN via CNN...
On the road again: Travelers emerge in time for Thanksgiving
Many stores and restaurants in Lubbock will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
Lubbock restaurants and stores open Thanksgiving Day
A jury has found all three men guilty in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
Three men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery
Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood