Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Cumbie to stay as offensive coordinator

City of Lubbock & Lubbock County Office Hours

Thanksgiving day openings in Lubbock

H-E-B is open until noon

Walgreens, CVS, and Family Dollar will also be serving customers at regular business hours

Click here for a full list of stores open in Lubbock today: Lubbock restaurants and stores open Thanksgiving Day

Guilty verdicts in Arbery shooting

