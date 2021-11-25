Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Cumbie to stay as offensive coordinator

New Texas Tech Head Coach Joey McGuire says Sonnie Cumbie will remain the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Cumbie has led Tech to a bowl eligible status while serving as interim head coach

Details here: Cumbie to be retained as Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator

City of Lubbock & Lubbock County Office Hours

Reminder that city offices are closed today and tomorrow in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday

Regular business hours will resume Monday

Click here to view hours: City of Lubbock offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

Thanksgiving day openings in Lubbock

H-E-B is open until noon

Walgreens, CVS, and Family Dollar will also be serving customers at regular business hours

Click here for a full list of stores open in Lubbock today: Lubbock restaurants and stores open Thanksgiving Day

Guilty verdicts in Arbery shooting

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William Bryan said they were trying to make a citizens arrest

They now face life in prison

Read the latest here: All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

