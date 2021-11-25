Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio were found Saturday.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A hiker found the remains of the fourth and final person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a massive wildfire. Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio were found Saturday. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports she and three of her family members were swept away by flood waters July 20. The first three bodies were recovered several days after the flood. All four victims were in the same house in the Black Hollow area west of Fort Collins when the flood happened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Attorney: Chad Read’s widow releases video of shooting, files petition to take custody of his children from their mother
54-year-old Chad Read was killed in a shooting on Nov. 5, 2021, at a home in South Lubbock.
Court records connect Kyle Carruth to deadly shooting of Chad Read
Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.
Wolfforth man charged, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit on scene after EMS call involving juvenile
LPD Metro Special Crimes Unit investigating death of 3-year-old ‘possibly bitten by a dog’
Jaquavius Williams, 21
Employee arrested, charged in overnight shooting behind Lubbock gas station

Latest News

Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder
Police have not said if they believe Wednesday morning’s slaying of Delisa Tucker and Sunday...
Chicago mother fatally shot days after teen son’s slaying
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Attorney: Chad Read’s widow releases video of shooting, files petition to take custody of his children from their mother
Gifts were left across Colorado Springs on 11/23/21 by someone who goe by the name "Ugly...
Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer