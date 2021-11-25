Lubbock police responding to SWAT situation near I-27 and Regis
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Lubbock Police Department needs the public to avoid the northbound access road of Interstate 27 at Regis Street. Regis St. will be closed between MLK and I-27.
All traffic will be diverted around this area. Drivers headed to the airport should take Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. until further notice.
The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.
