Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock police responding to SWAT situation near I-27 and Regis

Lubbock police
Lubbock police(Lubbock police)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Lubbock Police Department needs the public to avoid the northbound access road of Interstate 27 at Regis Street. Regis St. will be closed between MLK and I-27.

All traffic will be diverted around this area. Drivers headed to the airport should take Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. until further notice.

The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
Jaquavius Williams, 21
Employee arrested, charged in overnight shooting behind Lubbock gas station
2 people seriously injured in stabbing
2 people seriously injured in stabbing at Maxey Park
Texas DPS
One killed, another injured in Hale County crash involving two truck tractors
54-year-old Chad Read was killed in a shooting on Nov. 5, 2021, at a home in South Lubbock.
Court records connect Kyle Carruth to deadly shooting of Chad Read

Latest News

NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Thursday morning brief
Following a cold Thanksgiving night, above average temperatures for late November return. A...
Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Forecast
Many stores and restaurants in Lubbock will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
Lubbock restaurants and stores open Thanksgiving Day
Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense