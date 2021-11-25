Lubbock police responding to SWAT situation near I-27 and Regis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Lubbock Police Department needs the public to avoid the northbound access road of Interstate 27 at Regis Street. Regis St. will be closed between MLK and I-27.

All traffic will be diverted around this area. Drivers headed to the airport should take Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. until further notice.

The LPD needs the public to avoid the area.

LPD SWAT is responding to a suicidal subject at I-27 at Regis Street. The northbound access road at Regis and Regis between MLK and I-27 will be closed. Airport traffic should take MLK instead of Regis. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) November 25, 2021

