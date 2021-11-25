Local Listings
Lubbock restaurants and stores open Thanksgiving Day

Many stores and restaurants in Lubbock will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
Many stores and restaurants in Lubbock will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you need food or essentials on Thanksgiving Day, here’s where you can go. If there is a store or restaurant not listed that you know will be open, email us at news@kcbd.com.

Restaurants open Thursday, Nov. 25

Applebee’s - 4025 S Loop 289, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Bucket of Love - 6012 82nd St., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings - All locations, 2 p.m.-2 a.m.

Cracker Barrel - 5018 Milwaukee Ave., 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The restaurant will begin offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal at 11 a.m. Cracker Barrel also sells Heat n’ Serve Thanksgiving meals available for pickup Nov. 20-27. The fully prepared meals come chilled and ready to serve in two hours and are offered in two sizes, a Family Dinner (serves 4-6) and a Feast (serves 8-10). Order online 24 hours in advance.

Claraboya Scratch Kitchen + Bar - 505 Avenue Q, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The restaurant and bar will be open for brunch with a special Thanksgiving menu.

Denny’s - All locations, regular business hours

Golden Corral - 5117 S Loop 289, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

The restaurant will offer a full Thanksgiving buffet available for dine-in or to-go with pre-order.

IHOP - All locations, regular business hours

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen - All locations, regular business hours

Participating locations will also offer whole Cajun turkeys for pre-order.

Saltgrass Steak House - 6026 Marsha Sharp Fwy, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The restaurant will serve a Thanksgiving Day Dinner for $19.99 for dine-in only. It will also offer a to-go Family Pack for $79.99 that is fully prepared to heat and serve. Order online by Nov. 23 at 3 p.m.

Stella’s - 6015 82nd St., 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

The Italian restaurant will be open for brunch with a special Thanksgiving menu. Reservations are highly recommended. It will also offer Thanksgiving Feast packages available fully prepared for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 24. Order online by Friday, Nov. 19.

Whataburger - All locations, regular business hours

Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill - 3135 34th St., 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Stores open Thursday, Nov. 25

Cabela’s - 3030 W Loop 289, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy - All locations

Most stores will be open during normal business hours, but we recommend calling to confirm before going.

Dollar General - All locations, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Family Dollar - All locations, regular business hours

The store will also be having a Thanksgiving Day sale. Visit their website for details.

H-E-B - 4405 114th St., 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

Michaels - 6705 Slide Rd., 6 p.m.-12 a.m.

Old Navy - 6249 Slide Rd., 3 p.m. through Black Friday

Walgreens - All locations

24-hour locations will remain open during normal business hours. Other store hours may vary, so call ahead of time.

