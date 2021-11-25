Local Listings
Remembering Marine, WW2 veteran Bill Pasewark

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A World War II marine and long-time advocate for the South Plains Honor Flight has died.

Born on September 9, 1924, William ‘Bill’ Pasewark grew up in New York City and joined the Marine Corps during World War II.

He was a sergeant at the time he stormed the beaches on Iwo Jima.

After coming home, he used his GI bill to go to college. He taught business and education courses in several universities including courses at Texas Tech University.

He wrote more than 90 textbooks, taught and mentored students, employees, business owners, and families throughout his whole life.

Locally, Bill was a member of the Boy Scouts and the Lubbock Lions Club and worked with Child Protective Services.

He married his wife Jean in 1957. They stayed together for 61 years until her death.

Bill is survived by six children and 11 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to the EverLiving Trust at First United Methodist Church or the Lions Club.

His memorial is set for Saturday, December 11th at 11:00 a.m.

Bill Pasewark was 97.

