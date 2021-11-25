Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend Forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thanksgiving in West Texas begins with a cold north wind and ends chilly. Tonight will be our coldest in a while, perhaps the coldest of the season so far. Rain chances remain elusive, but there is one day with a slim chance.

This morning mostly cloudy, quite breezy, and cold. Lows in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

This afternoon decreasing cloudiness and wind speeds. It will be much cooler, with highs from about 50 to 55 degrees. By late afternoon a mostly sunny sky and a light wind.

Cold wind Thanksgiving morning under a mostly cloudy sky. Wind and clouds gradually diminish this afternoon. (KCBD First Alert)

The cold front that moved through the viewing area last evening will spark showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong, to the east of us today. These may affect Dallas, Austin, SA, Corpus, Galveston, and Houston (Thursday).

Tonight will be cold. Temperatures will drop into the 20s on the Caprock and the upper 20s to low 30s east of the Caprock. Lubbock’s coldest temperature this season to date is 28°.

A cold night ahead. With a clear sky and light wind temperatures will fall into the 20s on the Caprock, and near or below freezing off the Caprock. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will return to slightly above average and clouds will begin to return Friday afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 60s, about five degrees above average for the date. It will be slightly breezy with a southwesterly wind of 10 to 20 mph.

A slight chance of rain will exist in the KCBD viewing area Saturday. The chance of measurable precipitation will range from less than 10 percent in the northern viewing area (Panhandle area) to near 30 percent in the southern viewing area (Permian Basin area).

The next cold front will move south through the area Saturday afternoon.

Following a cold Thanksgiving night, above average temperatures for late November return. A slim chance of light rain Saturday, mainly over the southern KCBD viewing area. (KCBD First Alert)

Saturday and Sunday temperatures will dip into the 30s both mornings and climb into the low 60s both afternoons.

Other than possibly wet pavement, I do not expect any weather-related travel issues in the KCBD viewing area through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. As always, if you will be traveling by air we recommend you check flight status with the respective airline.

