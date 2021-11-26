Black Friday and weekend forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer temperatures going forward after a chilly Thanksgiving day.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

It’s a very chilly and breezy day today across the South Plains. Temperatures made it into the lower to mid-50s for everyone across the area this afternoon, putting us about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight.

This cool air will stick around overnight with clear skies and calm winds. Low temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s, with an overnight freeze for Lubbock.

More sunshine and a bit more warmth are in store for tomorrow. High temps will range from the mid to upper 60s and winds will not be nearly as breezy. Some changes are in store on Saturday as a slim chance for rain moves into the forecast. The best chance for light rain will be for the southern portion of the South Plains throughout the day Saturday. This rain chance will be accompanied by cloudier skies for everyone and breezy conditions. Temperatures will turn a little bit cooler on Sunday as a weak cold front will make its way through the area.

