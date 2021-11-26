Chance for rain Saturday, sunny Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in several weeks, there is a chance for rain in our forecast. But it won’t be a washout and dry is the general continued pattern over the next week.

An upper-level storm system in NW Mexico is lifting northeastward. Ahead of it, clouds have been increasing across our area today, moving in from the south. Because of the clouds, it won’t be as cold Saturday morning as it was to start Friday, with many locations in the 20s. Saturday morning will drop to near 40 in Lubbock.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Saturday morning. (KCBD)

SATURDAY: There is a chance for some showers moving in from the south on Saturday. The better chance is south to southeast of Lubbock, but even here in the city there is the chance for a little rain. The chance is lower to the north. Rain totals will be light, from a trace to 1/10″, with some isolated totals above 1/4″ possible. Where and when it’s not raining it’ll be mainly cloudy.

High near 58, warmer north and cooler south.

Here is the KCBD FirstAlert Forecast. (KCBD)

CLEARING OUT: By Saturday night the sky will clear, followed by a sunny Sunday with the high near 60.

NEXT WEEK: It’ll be warmer once again, near 70 Monday through at least Thursday. There are some signs of a cold front by the end of the week.

TEXAS TECH FORECAST: While we have a chance for rain here, rain is likely across much of Texas tomorrow, including Waco. The chance will trend higher during the afternoon. Kickoff for the Red Raiders and Bears in the low 50s with the temperature steady or falling through the game.

Forecast for Waco Saturday, Nov. 27 (KCBD)

I hope you have a great rest of the Thanksgiving weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.