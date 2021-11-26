Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

SWAT standoff continues into Friday morning

Police responded to a suicidal subject Wednesday night at I-27 and Regis St. near the National Guard Armory

Members of the SWAT team, the bomb squad and the FBI are on scene

Details here: SWAT standoff near airport continues into Friday morning, public asked to avoid the area

Black Friday to be bigger despite inflation

Retailers expect to see about two million more shoppers than last year

Customers will also buy earlier due to shortages caused by supply chain issues

Read more here: Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

New coronavirus variant detected in South Africa

Experts say the variant is causing a dramatic increase in new infections

There is no word on whether it causes more severe illness

Read more here: EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Bobby Benally for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.