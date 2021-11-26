Daybreak Today Friday morning brief

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

SWAT standoff continues into Friday morning

Black Friday to be bigger despite inflation

New coronavirus variant detected in South Africa

Experts say the variant is causing a dramatic increase in new infections

There is no word on whether it causes more severe illness

Read more here: EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?

