Daybreak Today Friday morning brief
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
SWAT standoff continues into Friday morning
- Police responded to a suicidal subject Wednesday night at I-27 and Regis St. near the National Guard Armory
- Members of the SWAT team, the bomb squad and the FBI are on scene
- Details here: SWAT standoff near airport continues into Friday morning, public asked to avoid the area
Black Friday to be bigger despite inflation
- Retailers expect to see about two million more shoppers than last year
- Customers will also buy earlier due to shortages caused by supply chain issues
- Read more here: Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
New coronavirus variant detected in South Africa
Experts say the variant is causing a dramatic increase in new infections
There is no word on whether it causes more severe illness
Read more here: EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
