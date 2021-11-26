Giving Tuesday Campaign kicks off November 29th benefiting 67 local non-profits

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - United Supermarkets is teaming up with the Community Foundation of West Texas to kick-off Giving Tuesday on Monday, November 29 at the United Supermarkets on 114thStreet and Slide Road at 10:00 a.m.

In addition to making an initial contribution, all United Family stores in Lubbock will begin a donate-at-the-register campaign that will last throughout the week. The money raised during the campaign will benefit 67 local non-profits.

The Community Foundation of West Texas has participated in the #GivingTuesday movement since 2015 when it came to the South Plains.

WHO: Stephen Warren, CFWT Michelle Tosi-Stephens, CFWT Nancy Sharp, The United Family

WHAT: Giving Tuesday Kick-off

WHEN: Monday, November 29, 2021

WHERE: United Supermarkets (11310 Slide Road Lubbock,TX79424)

