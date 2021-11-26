LHUCA to host Affordable Art Sale this Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LHUCA will host its Affordable Art Sale this Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The LHUCA Icehouse is located at 511 Ave. J.

The sale will support more than 40 Lubbock artists. Shoppers can find paintings, jewelry, ceramics, prints fiber art, handmade books, photography and more. All works range in price from under $10 to $300.

Click here for more information.

Shoppers can also support LHUCA this holiday weekend by donating to Giving Tuesday - here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.