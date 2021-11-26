Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

LHUCA to host Affordable Art Sale this Saturday

Louise Hopkins Underwood center for the arts
Louise Hopkins Underwood center for the arts(Louise Hopkins Underwood center for the arts)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LHUCA will host its Affordable Art Sale this Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The LHUCA Icehouse is located at 511 Ave. J.

The sale will support more than 40 Lubbock artists. Shoppers can find paintings, jewelry, ceramics, prints fiber art, handmade books, photography and more. All works range in price from under $10 to $300.

Click here for more information.

Shoppers can also support LHUCA this holiday weekend by donating to Giving Tuesday - here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
SWAT Standoff I-27 & Regis
1 in custody after SWAT standoff near airport ends Friday morning
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock police release statement on fatal shooting of Chad Read
Many stores and restaurants in Lubbock will be open on Thanksgiving Day.
Lubbock restaurants and stores open Thanksgiving Day
54-year-old Chad Read was killed in a shooting on Nov. 5, 2021, at a home in South Lubbock.
Court records connect Kyle Carruth to deadly shooting of Chad Read

Latest News

SWAT Standoff I-27 & Regis
1 in custody after SWAT standoff near airport ends Friday morning
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 11/26/21
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Nov. 26
1 in custody after North Lubbock SWAT standoff
1 in custody after SWAT standoff near airport ends Friday morning
Giving Tuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaign kicks off November 29th benefiting 67 local non-profits