A meal for those in need

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - That’s what the Lubbock salvation army provided for another year, with its annual community meal today.

Major David Worthy, Commanding Officer for Salvation Army Texas/South Plains, says it’s about serving a variety of people working through tough situations.

“We have folks that are either homebound, who send the family to get those meals and take those meals back to them, or we have folks who just don’t have the means to actually prepare the meals,” Worthy said. “Then we have folks that may not be in a homeless program so they may not be in a shelter or residence. They’re out on the streets. They walk up, and we give them a meal to enjoy as well.”

Worthy estimates the organization handed out between 400 and 600 hundred meals at the event.

The meals were partially donated by the United family.

About 60 volunteers took the time to hand them out.

Worthy says, donating time is something residents of the Hub City do on a regular basis.

“One of the things that this community really possesses is a giving spirit,” Worthy explained. “So, each of these volunteers I’m sure has a different story about what brought them to us today, but the one commonality is that they desire to reach out and to come alongside their needy neighbors on this day.”

Worthy went on to describe an interaction he had with a couple attending the community meal.

“This morning as people began to line up there was a couple outside,” Worthy remembered. “Who just said, ‘we just want to thank you for whatever we get because without the meal you’re gonna provide we would be doing without today.’”

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.