LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Pereira Pastures Dairy in Abernathy announced Friday it has closed permanently.

It has been Lubbock County’s only licensed Grade A raw milk dairy since 2007.

“I’m currently battling some health issues and hope to visit with some of you soon”, the dairy said in a short Facebook post.

I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for allowing me to live my dream. It's time for a new chapter in my life.... Posted by Pereira Pastures Dairy on Friday, November 26, 2021

