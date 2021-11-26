Warmer today, rain chances and cooler temps Saturday.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Warmer temperatures today before a chilly final weekend of November.

High temps (KCBD)

A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s/30s. Plenty of sunshine to start the day with calm winds., but warming up this afternoon with highs in the 60s and lower 70s across the South Plains. Winds will become a bit breezy this afternoon and cloud cover will increase as well.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild, a low of 40 degrees. Rain chances are slim through the night but increase by tomorrow morning. Rain chances will be greater for the southern portion of the South Plains early tomorrow morning, tapering off by afternoon. Overall coverage will be scattered and rain will be light with accumulation less than an inch even where we see the heaviest rain.

Rain will clear out by Saturday evening and lead to cool temps overnight. Chilly Sunday but warmer to begin the last few days of November.

