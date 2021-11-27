Lady Raiders suffer first loss of season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders tasted defeat for the first time this season as they lost to Old Dominion 59-45 at the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy.

Scoring only four points in the second quarter, the Lady Raiders trailed by 23 at the half.

Tech cut it to 16 going into the 4th.

The 5-1 Lady Raiders close out play in Katy Sunday at 4 facing New Mexico.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.