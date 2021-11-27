Lady Raiders top Ball State to remain undefeated

Local Listings
The Lady Raiders move to 5-0 as they were led by four in double figures.
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playing on the road for the first time this season, the Lady Raiders edged Ball State 71-67 in the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas.

Taylah Thomas had 18 to lead the way.

Lexy Hightower added 15 points.

Elia Tofaeono scored 13 points.

Rhyle McKinney chipped in 11.

Texas Tech will play Old Dominion at 1:30 pm Saturday and New Mexico at 4 pm Sunday

