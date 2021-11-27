Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
Rain today, sunshine tomorrow

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Finally seeing some rain move across the South Plains this morning. Spotty showers will linger through the day today.

Hour by hour
Hour by hour(KCBD)

Temperatures will not warm up much today. Highs will be in the 50s to lower 60s across the South Plains. Rain will continue off and on through most of the morning, tapering off this evening. Rainfall will be light, with the heaviest amounts being around half an inch. Cloud cover will hang around most of the day, clearing out overnight.

Highs today
Highs today(KCBD)

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer, a high of 61. Sunshine will return and winds will be calm. Warmer heading into the workweek for the last few days of November with highs in the lower 70s.

