End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Cooper Pirates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Grapevine to move to 12-1 and into the 5A Division II State Quarterfinals.

The Pirates now face District rival Wichita Falls Rider for the 8th time in the last four years 7 p.m. Friday night at Abilene Christian University.

With such a huge game ahead, Head Coach Chip Darden and many of the Pirate Captains joined me on Zoom to talk about their playoff run.

