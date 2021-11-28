Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Cooper Pirates

The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Grapevine to...
The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Grapevine to move to 12-1 and into the 5A Division II State Quarterfinals.(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are the End Zone Team of the Week after knocking off Grapevine to move to 12-1 and into the 5A Division II State Quarterfinals.

The Pirates now face District rival Wichita Falls Rider for the 8th time in the last four years 7 p.m. Friday night at Abilene Christian University.

With such a huge game ahead, Head Coach Chip Darden and many of the Pirate Captains joined me on Zoom to talk about their playoff run.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
A technical rope rescue team had to rescue a woman from a car wreck down a steep embankment in...
Woman survives snowstorm four days in wrecked car
SWAT Standoff I-27 & Regis
1 in custody after SWAT standoff near airport ends Friday morning
Texas Tech falls to No. 8 Baylor in the last game of the regular season.
Texas Tech falls to Baylor 27-24 in final regular season game
The End Zone, brought to you by Suddenlink and Wayland Baptist University.
End Zone Playoff Updates

Latest News

The win was emotional for Trinity Christian Head Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller, who previously...
Trinity Christian heads to State Title game
Source: KCBD Video
Trinity Christian headed to State Title game
The End Zone, brought to you by Suddenlink and Wayland Baptist University.
End Zone Playoff Updates
Cumbie to be retained as Texas Tech's offensive coordinator
Cumbie to be retained as Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator