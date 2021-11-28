Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lady Raiders bounce back to beat New Mexico

Lexy Hightower
Lexy Hightower(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After suffering their first loss Saturday, the Lady Raiders regrouped and pulled out an 82-75 win over New Mexico to close out play in the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy.

Lexy Hightower led five Lady Raiders in double figures with 17 points.

Rhyle McKinney and Bryn Gerlich each scored 14 points.

Ella Tofaeono added 13 points and Taylah Thomas chipped in 10 points.

The Lady Raiders are now 6-1.

The return home to host Georgia Thursday morning at 11am for the annual Education Game.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
A technical rope rescue team had to rescue a woman from a car wreck down a steep embankment in...
Woman survives snowstorm four days in wrecked car
SWAT Standoff I-27 & Regis
1 in custody after SWAT standoff near airport ends Friday morning
Texas Tech falls to No. 8 Baylor in the last game of the regular season.
Texas Tech falls to Baylor 27-24 in final regular season game
The End Zone, brought to you by Suddenlink and Wayland Baptist University.
End Zone Playoff Updates

Latest News

Kevin Obanor went for 20 points and seven rebounds to help lead Texas Tech to an 89-57...
Red Raiders cruise to 32-point win over Lamar
Lady Raiders suffered their first loss of the season to Old Dominion.
Lady Raiders suffer first loss of season
Texas Tech falls to No. 8 Baylor in the last game of the regular season.
Texas Tech falls to Baylor 27-24 in final regular season game
Source: KCBD Video
Sonny Cumbie to continue as Red Raiders offensive coordinator