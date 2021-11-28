Lady Raiders bounce back to beat New Mexico

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After suffering their first loss Saturday, the Lady Raiders regrouped and pulled out an 82-75 win over New Mexico to close out play in the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy.

Lexy Hightower led five Lady Raiders in double figures with 17 points.

Rhyle McKinney and Bryn Gerlich each scored 14 points.

Ella Tofaeono added 13 points and Taylah Thomas chipped in 10 points.

The Lady Raiders are now 6-1.

The return home to host Georgia Thursday morning at 11am for the annual Education Game.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.