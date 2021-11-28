LPD responding to rollover crash in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department is responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash at 46th St. and University Ave.

The call came just before 4 p.m. Sunday. One person has moderate injuries and two others have minor injuries.

According to police, traffic in the area will likely be affected. Avoid the intersection, particularly drivers traveling southbound on University Ave.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.