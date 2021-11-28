Red Raiders cruise to 32-point win over Lamar

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kevin Obanor went for 20 points and seven rebounds to help lead Texas Tech to an 89-57 non-conference win over Lamar on Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena.

The Red Raiders (6-0) started the game on a 14-0 run and finished the game with a 54.0 shooting percentage, 11 3-pointers and a commanding 41-21 rebounding advantage over the Cardinals (1-6). Tech led 52-33 at halftime as it won its 11th straight non-conference home game and is now outscoring its opponents by a 31.0-point margin through six games.

Tech travels to play at Providence College on Wednesday in the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle at 7:30 p.m. (CST) at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island before taking on No. 15 Tennessee on Dec. 7 at the Jimmy V Classic in New York. The Red Raiders, who have held half of their opponents under 60 points this season, will not play at home again until hosting Arkansas State on Dec. 14.

Bryson Williams finished the game against Lamar with 16 points and Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 15 to give the Red Raiders three double-figure scorers in a game where all 12 available players scored for the second straight game. Shannon finished the game 4-for-8 on 3-pointers for the third game in his career with four 3s, while Obanor was 3-for-6 on 3-pointers in his season-high scoring performance. Marcus Santos-Silvaled the Red Raiders with 12 rebounds and also had nine points and three assists in the win and Mylik Wilson led the team with four assists. Santos-Silva now has 26 games in his career with double figure rebound totals.

Obanor, who transferred to Tech this summer from Oral Roberts, has a career-high 39-point performance and six 3-pointers in a game on his resume. The 20 pointers were a season-high following him scoring 17 in the season-opener against North Florida before being held to single digits past four games.

“It’s never about being too high or too low,” Obanor said. “It’s about maintaining. I came out and played a lot better today. That’s a tribute to my teammates and coaches. They kept me level-headed and focused.”

Tech finished the game with 18 assists on a 27-for-50 shooting night and also had 14 offensive rebounds on its stat sheet. Santos-Silva led the Red Raiders with five offensive rebounds and Williams had two. Davion Warren had three assists and six points, while Clarence Nadolnyhad a season-high six points.

Davion Buster and C.J. Roberts led Lamar with 20 points each in a game where the Cardinals were 9-for-25 on 3-pointers. Buster finished the game 6-for-14 on 3-pointers. Tech limited Lamar to 38.2 percent shooting and forced 16 turnovers with Wilson leading the team with two steals.

Tech has now won its six games all by double digits, including three of 30 or more after winning by 32 against the Cardinals.The team was coming off a 96-40 win over Omaha on Tuesday which was the fifth largest margin of victory in program history.