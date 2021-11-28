Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Trinity Christian heads to State Title game

The win was emotional for Trinity Christian Head Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller, who previously...
The win was emotional for Trinity Christian Head Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller, who previously coached at Jayton, O’Donnell and Seagraves.(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time ever, Trinity Christian football beat Lubbock Christian - and it was the right time to do it.

The Lions roared to a 21-6 win over the Eagles in Wolfforth in the TAPPS State Semifinals.

Trinity Christian beat Lubbock Christian 21-6 to advance to the TAPPS State Championship game vs. Cypress Christian 1pm Friday at Waco Midway! Huge win for the Lions!!!

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, November 27, 2021

The win moves Trinity Christian into the State Championship game vs Cypress Christian 1 p.m. Friday at Waco Midway.

The Eagles were gracious in defeat as Head Coach Chris Softley told the Lions they played a great game.

After Trinity Christian beat Lubbock Christian for the first time ever to advance to the State Title game, Lubbock Christian's classy coach Chris Softley addressed the Lions giving them credit and wishing them well next week in the title game!

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, November 27, 2021

The win was emotional for Trinity Christian Head Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller, who previously coached at Jayton, O’Donnell and Seagraves.

Trinity Christian Football Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller got back into coaching thanks to wise word from his father. He's previously coached at O'Donnell, Jayton & Seagraves. Today when Trinity Christian beat "his Goliath" Lubbock Christian, Spiller was emotional shedding tears on the field. He then let his Lion team know why he was so emotional. I talked to him after he spoke to his team. Congrats to Coach Spiller and Trinity Christian

Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, November 27, 2021

Congrats to the Trinity Christian Lions.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
SWAT Standoff I-27 & Regis
1 in custody after SWAT standoff near airport ends Friday morning
One dead after shooting in South Lubbock
Lubbock police release statement on fatal shooting of Chad Read
A technical rope rescue team had to rescue a woman from a car wreck down a steep embankment in...
Woman survives snowstorm four days in wrecked car
54-year-old Chad Read was killed in a shooting on Nov. 5, 2021, at a home in South Lubbock.
Court records connect Kyle Carruth to deadly shooting of Chad Read

Latest News

The End Zone, brought to you by Suddenlink and Wayland Baptist University.
End Zone Playoff Updates
Cumbie to be retained as Texas Tech's offensive coordinator
Cumbie to be retained as Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator
Snyder had a community gathering under the lights of their football field Sunday to honor...
Snyder community gathers to honor victims of Andrews band bus crash
In their Regional matchup of the TAPPS Playoffs against Pantego Christian, the Eagles beat the...
End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles