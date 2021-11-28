Trinity Christian heads to State Title game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time ever, Trinity Christian football beat Lubbock Christian - and it was the right time to do it.

The Lions roared to a 21-6 win over the Eagles in Wolfforth in the TAPPS State Semifinals.

The win moves Trinity Christian into the State Championship game vs Cypress Christian 1 p.m. Friday at Waco Midway.

The Eagles were gracious in defeat as Head Coach Chris Softley told the Lions they played a great game.

The win was emotional for Trinity Christian Head Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller, who previously coached at Jayton, O’Donnell and Seagraves.

The win was emotional for Trinity Christian Head Coach Dr. Kevin Spiller, who previously coached at Jayton, O'Donnell and Seagraves. Spiller got back into coaching thanks to wise words from his father. After the game, Spiller was emotional shedding tears on the field, and he let his Lion team know why he was so emotional.

Congrats to the Trinity Christian Lions.

