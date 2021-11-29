15-year-old injured, another arrested and one wanted after burglary, chase, crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 15-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries and another 15-year-old is in custody after a burglary led to a chase with police and a crash.

Officers were called to 94th and Remington Ave. at 4:10 a.m. on Monday for reports of a burglary.

Officers found the suspect vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop. The officer chased the vehicle from the 5000 block of South Loop 289 to 53rd and Gary Ave. The vehicle crashed into a tree there.

Two individuals ran from the scene while a third person, a 15-year-old male, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to University Medical Center.

One of the suspects who ran was found near 50th and Indiana Ave. That person is also a 15-year-old male. He was taken into custody booked into the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.

The third suspect was not located.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.