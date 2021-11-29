Crash delays traffic on South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eastbound traffic at South Loop 289 is being diverted off at Indiana Ave. due to a crash near University Ave. on the loop.

The Eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 are closed until the crash near the University exit can be cleared.

There were minor injuries reported in the crash.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route until the crash is cleared.

