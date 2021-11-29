Local Listings
Crash delays traffic on South Loop 289

TxDOT camera at South Loop 289 and Indiana Ave.
TxDOT camera at South Loop 289 and Indiana Ave.
By Amber Stegall
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eastbound traffic at South Loop 289 is being diverted off at Indiana Ave. due to a crash near University Ave. on the loop.

The Eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 are closed until the crash near the University exit can be cleared.

There were minor injuries reported in the crash.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route until the crash is cleared.

