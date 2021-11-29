Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Update on omicron variant

The U.S. is banning travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries starting Monday.

Several cases reported in Canada, Australia and other countries

Officials say answers about variant still weeks away

Fire last night west of Lubbock

started after 8 p.m. last night near 4th and Inler

no injuries were reported

63rd Annual Carol of lights at Texas Tech tomorrow

Carillon ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. at memorial circle

at 7, Raider Red, the Saddle Tramps, & the Masked Rider will lead the torch light processional

TTU Volleyball heading to NCAA Tournament

It is the ninth NCAA Championship appearance all-time for the Red Raiders

will face Florida Gulf Coast in the first round on Friday at 4:30 p.m..

