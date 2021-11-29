Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

Local Listings
KCBD Daybreak Today - 11/29/2021
KCBD Daybreak Today - 11/29/2021
By Bobby Benally
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Update on omicron variant

  • The U.S. is banning travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries starting Monday.
  • Several cases reported in Canada, Australia and other countries
  • Officials say answers about variant still weeks away

Fire last night west of Lubbock

  • started after 8 p.m. last night near 4th and Inler
  • no injuries were reported

63rd Annual Carol of lights at Texas Tech tomorrow

  • Carillon ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. at memorial circle
  • at 7, Raider Red, the Saddle Tramps, & the Masked Rider will lead the torch light processional

TTU Volleyball heading to NCAA Tournament

  • It is the ninth NCAA Championship appearance all-time for the Red Raiders
  • will face Florida Gulf Coast in the first round on Friday at 4:30 p.m..

