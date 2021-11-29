Child killed, another child and mother taken to hospital after crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Department of Public Safety Troopers are on the scene of a crash at Frankford Ave. and Woodrow Road.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. According to DPS on scene, a pickup was headed eastbound on Woodrow Road. The vehicle left the road, the driver overcorrected and the pickup flipped.

A mother and her child were taken to the hospital. Another child died on the scene.

Officials say all occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

