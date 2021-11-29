Local Listings
End Zone Playoffs: 6 area teams are left playing December Football

The End Zone, brought to you by Suddenlink and Wayland Baptist University.
The End Zone, brought to you by Suddenlink and Wayland Baptist University.(KCBD Graphic)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six area teams are left playing December Football.

  • #4 Lubbock Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider 7 pm Friday Abilene Christian University/5AD2 State Quarterfinal
  • #6 Roosevelt vs. #9 Abernathy 7 pm Friday Jones AT&T Stadium/3AD2 State Quarterfinal
  • #10 Klondike vs. #1 Motley County 7 pm Thursday in Lockney/1AD2 State Semifinal
  • Trinity Christian vs. Cypress Christian 1 pm Friday at Waco Midway/ TAPPS State Championship game

Other games in the Area:

Happy vs. Westbrook 7 pm Friday in Slaton/1AD1 State Semifinal

