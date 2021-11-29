End Zone Playoffs: 6 area teams are left playing December Football

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six area teams are left playing December Football.

#4 Lubbock Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider 7 pm Friday Abilene Christian University/5AD2 State Quarterfinal

#6 Roosevelt vs. #9 Abernathy 7 pm Friday Jones AT&T Stadium/3AD2 State Quarterfinal

#10 Klondike vs. #1 Motley County 7 pm Thursday in Lockney/1AD2 State Semifinal

Trinity Christian vs. Cypress Christian 1 pm Friday at Waco Midway/ TAPPS State Championship game

Other games in the Area:

Happy vs. Westbrook 7 pm Friday in Slaton/1AD1 State Semifinal

