End Zone Playoffs: 6 area teams are left playing December Football
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Six area teams are left playing December Football.
- #4 Lubbock Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider 7 pm Friday Abilene Christian University/5AD2 State Quarterfinal
- #6 Roosevelt vs. #9 Abernathy 7 pm Friday Jones AT&T Stadium/3AD2 State Quarterfinal
- #10 Klondike vs. #1 Motley County 7 pm Thursday in Lockney/1AD2 State Semifinal
- Trinity Christian vs. Cypress Christian 1 pm Friday at Waco Midway/ TAPPS State Championship game
Other games in the Area:
Happy vs. Westbrook 7 pm Friday in Slaton/1AD1 State Semifinal
