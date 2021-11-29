Local Listings
Fire departments on scene of structure fire at 4th Street & FM 179

First responders are on the scene of a structure fire 200 yards northwest of FM 179 and 4th Street, across from Cagle Steaks.
First responders are on the scene of a structure fire 200 yards northwest of FM 179 and 4th Street, across from Cagle Steaks.(Andrew Wood, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a structure fire 200 yards northwest of FM 179 and 4th Street, across from Cagle Steaks.

The structure is “fully involved” with West Carlisle and Shallowater Fire Departments on the scene.

Lubbock Fire Rescue tells us this is an abandoned house.

Northbound traffic is blocked on FM 179.

