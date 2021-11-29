Local Listings
High Point Village celebrates Giving Tuesday

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - This Giving Tuesday, High Point Village is asking the South Plains community to come together to give big. Their goal is $20,000, and they are asking donors to get 40 of their friends to give $5.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Giving Tuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 30, 2021, and throughout the year.

High Point Village joined the Giving Tuesday movement to encourage others to help them bless individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the South Plains region. At High Point Village, these individuals are called Villagers. Thanks to your continued support, Villagers have found a sense of community and belonging at High Point Village.

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past nine years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on Giving Tuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. Giving Tuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets billions of impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

“Giving Tuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year,” said Asha Curran, Giving Tuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. “With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, Giving Tuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world.”

Those who are interested in joining High Point Village’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit www.highpointvillage.org/givingtuesdaywtx or the direct Giving site at https://cfwtx.salsalabs.org/givingtuesdaywtx21/p/highpointvillage/index.html. For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit the Giving Tuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by High Point Village.

