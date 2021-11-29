Local Listings
Kade Wilcox joins race for Texas House District 84 Representative
By Brad Burt
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock businessman Kade Wilcox has announced he is running in the Republican primary for State House District 84 representative.

Raised in Nazareth, Wilcox is currently the owner of several businesses in the Lubbock area. Wilcox previously worked on campaigns for 19th Congressional District representative Jodey Arrington.

Wilcox joins a growing race for the seat of former Texas House District 84 representative John Frullo, who announced on November 4 he will not seek re-election.

Earlier in November, Lubbock Civil Attorney David Glasheen and Commercial real estate agent Carl Tepper announced campaigns to compete in the Republican Primary to represent District 84.

Filing for the primaries in Texas, including county, district and statewide races, ends 6 p.m. December 13. Early voting for the March 1 primary elections begins February 14.

