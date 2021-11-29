Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grace

By Bobby Benally
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Grace, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a five-year-old pit bull.

Grace is super sweet, and she is also loves other pets. Grace plays in the dainty play group but she also enjoys relaxing. Grace is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Raven

