KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Grace

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Grace, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a five-year-old pit bull.

Grace is super sweet, and she is also loves other pets. Grace plays in the dainty play group but she also enjoys relaxing. Grace is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

