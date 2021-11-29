Local Listings
Lubbock Community Theater presents “A Christmas Story”

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The holiday classic “A Christmas Story” comes to Lubbock Community Theater from December 3 through December 19.

Humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee’s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out!” All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more. A Christmas Story is destined to become a theatrical holiday perennial.

Times are listed below. To purchase tickets, visit the Lubbock Community Theater website here.

December 3 at 7:30   

December 4 at 7:30   

December 5 at 2:30

December 10 at 7:30   

December 11 at 7:30   

December 12 at 2:30

December 17 at 7:30   

December 18 at 7:30   

December 19 at 2:30

Lubbock Community Theater presents "A Christmas Story"(Lubbock Community Theater)

