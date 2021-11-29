Local Listings
Man facing 5 charges of aggravated assault after Thanksgiving SWAT standoff

By Kase Wilbanks
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former member of the military sent law enforcement on multiple chases and kept them in a standoff for more than 30 hours this Thanksgiving holiday weekend at the Armed Forces Guard Reserve Center.

That’s according to a Lubbock police report.

In that report, an officer says he got a call from 48-year-old Gene Solis Wednesday just before midnight, saying he was on his way to shoot someone.

The report says Solis was known from previous employment with the U.S. Army.

According to the report, Solis got angry with the officer as he was questioned and said he’d shoot anyone who tried to stop him and was suicidal.

Police found Solis in the area of the home of the person he threatened, which prompted a pursuit.

The officer says Solis called back later saying his body could be found in Hale Center, and the officer heard gun shots.

Hale Center law enforcement found him and started another pursuit which ended at the Army Reserve Center in North Lubbock around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The report says officers were watching the building when Solis came out and shot toward them twice.

The officer described the sound of the bullets being fired, whizzing by over their head.

Solis surrendered around 9 a.m. Friday morning.

He’s currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer, facing five counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, held on a total bond of $1.5 million.

