Mild weather for November’s end

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The end of November and start of December will be dry and seasonably warm across West Texas.

Saturday’s rain was the first since a scant 4/100ths of an inch on October 12. Lubbock’s last significant (1/4″ or more) precipitation was 59/100ths It’s a mild weather pattern, but it’s been nearly two months since any measurable precipitation was recorded at the Lubbock Airport.

Following Saturday’s chilly rain, you may find the long-range outlook through winter discouraging. Maybe not. The well-established La Nina pattern means more of the same for the South Plains. There will still be some cold days, some wet days, and some cold and wet days. The period overall, however, will average out drier and warmer than average.

Sunny with a few clouds late in the day, a light wind, temperatures peaking about 15 degrees above average for the end of November. (KCBD First Alert)

Today, after this morning’s chill, this afternoon will be sunny, winds will remain light, and temperatures will peak about 15 degrees above average for the end of November. See the graphic above for specific numbers.

Tonight will be mostly fair. Winds will remain light. Temperatures again will fall into the 30s and 40s.

Well above average temperatures return tomorrow. Winds again will be light. The sky overall partly cloudy.

A weak cold front is anticipated late tomorrow. Temperatures, however, will barely reflect its passing.

Tueday temperatures again will peak in the 70s, except in the northwestern viewing area where I expect 60s. Tomorrow will be partly cloudy. Winds again will be light.

December begins with more of the same, Wednesday and Thursday. Wash, rinse, repeat.

Friday temperatures will climb ahead of the next cold front.

Our area’s next chance of precipitation is with and following the front Saturday. Once again, current data points to a very slight chance of rain.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.