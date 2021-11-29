November ending with temps in the 70s

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm and dry week ahead of us with highs in the 70s for the South Plains.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

We finally saw some rain Saturday across much of the area after a dry stretch of November. Lubbock airport picked up 0.38″ of rain. Unfortunately, we look to return to that dry pattern again, at least for the next week.

We will remain mild and dry overnight into Monday. Expect a low of 37 degrees for Lubbock with clear skies and mostly calm winds from the southwest.

We will begin a warm-up Monday with highs climbing into the 70s, a high of 74 for the Hub City. This is all thanks to upper-level high pressure settling over the area. This leaves us dry, sunny, and warm for the next several days.

Not much change Tuesday, then a weak cold front will move through Tuesday night, bringing slightly cooler temps Wednesday, the first day of December.

Overall, through this workweek, highs will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 30s/40s, mostly sunny skies, and calm winds. Some changes look to begin to happen by the weekend, but for now enjoy the warmer temps and quiet weather!

