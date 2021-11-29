Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

November ending with temps in the 70s

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm and dry week ahead of us with highs in the 70s for the South Plains.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

We finally saw some rain Saturday across much of the area after a dry stretch of November. Lubbock airport picked up 0.38″ of rain. Unfortunately, we look to return to that dry pattern again, at least for the next week.

We will remain mild and dry overnight into Monday. Expect a low of 37 degrees for Lubbock with clear skies and mostly calm winds from the southwest.

We will begin a warm-up Monday with highs climbing into the 70s, a high of 74 for the Hub City. This is all thanks to upper-level high pressure settling over the area. This leaves us dry, sunny, and warm for the next several days.

Not much change Tuesday, then a weak cold front will move through Tuesday night, bringing slightly cooler temps Wednesday, the first day of December.

Overall, through this workweek, highs will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 30s/40s, mostly sunny skies, and calm winds. Some changes look to begin to happen by the weekend, but for now enjoy the warmer temps and quiet weather!

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
A technical rope rescue team had to rescue a woman from a car wreck down a steep embankment in...
Woman survives snowstorm four days in wrecked car
SWAT Standoff I-27 & Regis
1 in custody after SWAT standoff near airport ends Friday morning
Texas Tech falls to No. 8 Baylor in the last game of the regular season.
Texas Tech falls to Baylor 27-24 in final regular season game
The End Zone, brought to you by Suddenlink and Wayland Baptist University.
End Zone Playoff Updates

Latest News

Highs today
Rain today, sunshine tomorrow
Here is the KCBD FirstAlert Forecast.
Chance for rain Saturday, sunny Sunday
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 11/26/21
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Nov. 26
High temps
Warmer today, rain chances and cooler temps Saturday.