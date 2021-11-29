Red Raiders await Bowl Game details

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders will find out Sunday, December 5 the details of what Bowl game they will be playing in.

Until it’s official, assorted publications are projecting where Texas Tech is going and who they will play.

Most think it’s either the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona, or the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee.

Both of those Bowl games are on December 28th.

Bowl game Projections for Red Raiders:

ESPN - Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Maryland

Athlon Sports - Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Maryland

Action Network - Liberty Bowl vs Missouri

Pro Football Network - Liberty Bowl vs Auburn

24/7 Sports - Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Air Force

CBS Sports - Liberty Bowl vs. Auburn

Sports Illustrated - Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Ball State

Saturday Down South - Liberty Bowl vs. LSU

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.