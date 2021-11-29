Local Listings
U Can Share 2021: Fighting hunger across the South Plains

South Plains Food Bank’s 39th annual fund drive is December 6th - December 10th
KCBD U Can Share 2021
KCBD U Can Share 2021(South Plains Food Bank)
By Kembra Gerner
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD and the South Plains Food Bank invite you to join us in the fight against hunger during the 39th annual U Can Share food drive. Tune in every day from December 6th - December 10th to see KCBD’s live coverage of the U Can Share fund drive from United Supermarkets at 82nd and Frankford.

This year, we are asking for funds instead of food to help focus our resources in the areas they are most needed and to better serve people across the South Plains living with food insecurity.

Our goal is $250,000, which will provide 750,000 meals to those in need throughout the next year. You can easily make your donation on the South Plains Food Bank website.

Thanks to partnerships with United Supermarkets and Prosperity Bank, there are many additional ways you can get involved this year, including:

  • Check-Out Hunger: All United Supermarkets & Market Street locations
  • Prosperity Bank: Take any monetary donations or drop change by any Prosperity Bank location
  • Online Auction: www.spfb.org/ucanshare2021
  • Virtual Food Drives: www.spfb.org/ucansharevfd
  • Various Fund Drives throughout the area

This community-wide effort began as a service project at KCBD NewsChannel 11 and has spread to feed thousands of people across the South Plains.

The food and funds collected during the drive help the South Plains Food Bank serve the hungry well into the new year for families in need. 1 in 7 people across the South Plains are food insecure. 1 in 3 are children. Over 108 agencies & churches help provide 85,000 meals a week and food to over 98,000 unduplicated people each year. The SPFB services 20 counties with a population of over 500,000 people. 2020 has seen need in the South Plains increase to over 150,000 people.

For more information about donations, food drives, fund drives, and more, visit https://www.spfb.org/ucanshare2021/.

***Disclaimer***

SPFB will not be accepting food donations of any kind at this year’s U Can Share Food Drive based on the recommendations of Feeding America and Feeding Texas. Instead, you can donate via one of the many Virtual Food Drives hosted by community organizations.

