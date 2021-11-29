United Supermarkets kicks-off Giving Tuesday with $5,000 donation

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Monday, United Supermarkets and the Community Foundation of West Texas kicked off Giving Tuesday alongside partner non-profit organizations. In honor of the day, United Supermarkets made an initial contribution of $5,000.

Giving Tuesday represents a time when charities, families, businesses, community centers, and students around the world come together for one common purpose: To celebrate generosity and to give.

In addition to making the $5,000 contribution, The United Family kicked off a donate-at-the-register Giving Tuesday campaign in Lubbock, Slaton, Levelland, and Post that will last throughout the week. Guests can add a donation amount to their grocery bill at checkout. The money raised in the campaign will benefit 67 local non-profit organizations.

“We are so proud to help support the Giving Tuesday movement in our community,” said Tony Crumpton, chief merchandising officer for The United Family. “The Community Foundation of West Texas has done an amazing thing by coordinating these efforts to support non-profit organizations in Lubbock. We are blessed to be a part of it.” The Community Foundation of West Texas has participated in the #GivingTuesday movement since 2015 when it first came to the South Plains.

“The Community Foundation of West Texas is very proud of this initiative as it shows great community teamwork coming together to help those in need,” said Michelle Tosi-Stephens, vice president of the CFWT.

