14-year-old shot nearly 20 times while waiting for bus in Philadelphia, police say

By KYW staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) – A 14-year-old boy is dead after being shot more than a dozen times in Philadelphia.

Police are questioning two men about the ambush killing in broad daylight.

“A vehicle, maybe two, pull up. Two males get out and start shooting at him, chasing him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

On Monday afternoon, police rushed to numerous 911 calls for shots fired outside a packed Rite Aid at a busy intersection in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood.

“They find a teenage boy laying on the sidewalk. He’s shot many, many times,” Small said.

Officials said the boy was shot at least 18 times while waiting for a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus. He died from his injuries at Temple University Hospital.

“We believe he’s a student at a nearby high school,” Small said.

At least 35 shots were fired from two semi-automatic weapons. Bullet markers could be seen up and down the store wall.

Detectives believe the killing was targeted.

Surveillance video and an eyewitness helped police track down two persons of interest a few miles away.

Philly Truce co-founder Mazzie Casher, who led a community patrol to keep West Philly’s streets safer over the holiday weekend, said she hopes this latest tragedy will inspire others to look out for their neighbors and especially their children.

“We live here. We sleep here. We’re fools to think that this is anyone’s job but ours,” Casher said.

Police are looking into a possible motive for the slaying.

They haven’t announced any charges or the victim’s name.

Copyright 2021 KYW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

