Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Bradley Cooper says he was held at knifepoint on NYC subway

Bradley Cooper said an incident in a New York City subway caught him by surprise.
Bradley Cooper said an incident in a New York City subway caught him by surprise.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bradley Cooper opened up about a scary incident when he was held at knifepoint on a New York City subway in 2019.

The actor shared the story with Dax Shepard on the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Cooper said he was on his way to pick up his then 2-year-old daughter, who he shares with ex Irina Shayk, from Russian school.

According to People magazine, Cooper said at the time, he was wearing noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses and a hat and didn’t notice the stranger approach him.

At first, he thought they were asking for a selfie. But then Cooper said he saw the blade. He said he knocked the attacker away and ran.

Cooper said he wasn’t injured. He said he was able to take photos of the stranger and show police outside.

He said he then went back into the subway station and picked up his daughter like nothing happened.

It’s unclear if the person was ever caught.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Read’s widow files petition to take custody of his children from their mother, releases...
Chad Read’s widow releases video of deadly shooting; Carruth attorney makes case for self-defense
One child was killed, another child injured and their mother was injured in the crash.
7-year-old dies in fatal crash, mother and 10-year-old in serious condition
In a dumpster located near 88th and Frankford in Lubbock, the Game Warden discovered a mule...
Decapitated mule deer buck found in Lubbock dumpster
15-year-old injured, another arrested and one wanted after burglary, chase, crash
48-year-old Gene Solis is in custody following a SWAT Standoff at the U.S. Army Reserve Center.
Man facing multiple charges of aggravated assault after Thanksgiving SWAT standoff

Latest News

Though a cold front moves south through the KCBD viewing area today, temperatures will still...
Cold fronts in a mild weather pattern
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Josh Duggar trial to begin over child pornography charges
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron was in Netherlands days earlier than first thought