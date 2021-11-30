Local Listings
Cardinal’s Sport Center holds 6th annual Shoes 4 Kids program

By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cardinal’s Sport Center, a locally-owned business, presents its 6th Annual Shoes 4 Kids Program. This program provides each child, a new pair of shoes this Christmas.

Now through December 24th, you can help provide shoes for: Buckner’s Lubbock, Children’s Home of Lubbock, CASA of the South Plains and Texas Girls & Boys Ranch.

To sponsor a child, visit Cardinal’s Sport Center at 6524 Slide Road in Lubbock, choose a name from the “Shoe Tree,” and purchase a pair of shoes for that child at a discount.

You can also donate online at https://mycardinalssports.com/.

