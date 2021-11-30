Local Listings
Caretaker indicted, charged with kidnapping

Michael Luitjens “AKA Michael Hernandez”
Michael Luitjens “AKA Michael Hernandez”(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been indicted, charged with kidnapping in the October case of a Lubbock 7-year-old girl who went missing and was later found.

On October 5, 7-year-old Addlynn Carter was reported missing after being last seen with her caretaker, Michael Luitjens “AKA Michael Hernandez,” in west Lubbock County.

Early the next morning, deputies received a tip and located Addlynn Carter unharmed. Luitjens was located and taken into custody in connection to the case, as well as for a warrant out of Terry County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said an Amber Alert was submitted earlier in the night, but the child was located prior to their public notification.

Luitjens was indicted and formally charged with kidnapping on November 30. He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

